Today is Sunday, Feb. 26, the 57th day of 2023. There are 308 days left in the year.
Today in history
On Feb. 26, 1993, a truck bomb built by Islamic extremists exploded in the parking garage of the North Tower of New York’s World Trade Center, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000 others. (The bomb failed to topple the North Tower into the South Tower, as the terrorists had hoped; both structures were destroyed in the 9/11 attack eight years later.)
Also on this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte escaped from exile on the Island of Elba and headed back to France in a bid to regain power.
In 1904, the United States and Panama proclaimed a treaty under which the U.S. agreed to undertake efforts to build a ship canal across the Panama isthmus.
In 1942, “How Green Was My Valley” won the Academy Award for Best Picture of 1941, beating out nine other films, including “The Maltese Falcon” and “Citizen Kane.”
In 1945, authorities ordered a midnight curfew at nightclubs, bars and other places of entertainment across the nation.
In 1952, Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced that Britain had developed its own atomic bomb.
In 1966, South Korean troops sent to fight in the Vietnam War massacred at least 380 civilians in Go Dai hamlet.
Fun fact
The Earth is farthest from the sun in July and is closest to the sun in January.
Just for laughs
I’ve got this disease where I can’t stop making airport puns.
The doctor says it terminal.
@dadsaysjokes
Trending words
“Hiatus:” noun; (hye-AY-tus). Definition: In general, a period of time when something, such as an activity or program, is suspended.
— Merriam-Webster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-director Bill Duke is 80. Singer Mitch Ryder is 78. Actor Marta Kristen (“Lost in Space”) is 78. Rock musician Jonathan Cain (Journey) is 73. Singer Michael Bolton is 70. The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is 69. Actor Greg Germann is 65. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., is 65. Bandleader John McDaniel is 62. Actor-martial artist Mark Dacascos is 59. Actor Jennifer Grant is 57. Rock musician Tim Commerford (Audioslave) is 55. Singer Erykah Badu is 52. Actor Maz Jobrani (“Superior Donuts”) is 51. R&B singer Rico Wade (Society of Soul) is 51. Olympic gold medal swimmer Jenny Thompson is 50. R&B singer Kyle Norman (Jagged Edge) is 48. Actor Greg Rikaart is 46. Rock musician Chris Culos (O.A.R.) is 44. R&B singer Corinne Bailey Rae is 44. Pop singer Nate Ruess (fun.) is 41. Former tennis player Li Na is 41. Latin singer Natalia Lafourcade is 39. Actor Teresa Palmer is 37.
thought: “Strong families lead to strong nations.” — The president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (1954-)
