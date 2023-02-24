Today is Friday, Feb. 24, the 55th day of 2023. There are 310 days left in the year.
Today is Friday, Feb. 24, the 55th day of 2023. There are 310 days left in the year.
On Feb. 24, 1942, the SS Struma, a charter ship attempting to carry nearly 800 Jewish refugees from Romania to British-mandated Palestine, was torpedoed by a Soviet submarine in the Black Sea; all but one of the refugees perished.
Also on this date:
In 1803, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, the Supreme Court established judicial review of the constitutionality of statutes.
In 1868, the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Andrew Johnson by a vote of 126-47 following his attempted dismissal of Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton; Johnson was later acquitted by the Senate.
In 1981, a jury in White Plains, N.Y., found Jean Harris guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of “Scarsdale Diet” author Dr. Herman Tarnower. (Sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, Harris was granted clemency by New York Gov. Mario Cuomo in December 1992.)
In 1986, the Supreme Court struck down, 6-3, an Indianapolis ordinance that would have allowed women injured by someone who had seen or read pornographic material to sue the maker or seller of that material.
Fun fact
In some countries, it is traditional to eat herring or other salty fish on Ash Wednesday.
Fitness factoids
1. One medium potato (213 grams) contains 147 calories.
2. One medium potato contains 34 milligrams of sodium.
3. One medium potato contains 5 grams of dietary fiber.
Trending words
“Rectify:” verb; (REK-tuh-fye). Definition: To correct something that is wrong.
— Merriam-Wnbster
Today’s birthdays
Actor-singer Dominic Chianese is 92. Opera singer-director Renata Scotto is 89. Singer Joanie Sommers is 82. Actor Jenny O’Hara is 81. Former Sen. Joseph Lieberman, I-Conn., is 81. Actor Barry Bostwick is 78. Actor Edward James Olmos is 76. Singer-writer-producer Rupert Holmes is 76. Rock singer-musician George Thorogood is 73. Actor Debra Jo Rupp is 72. Actor Helen Shaver is 72. News anchor Paula Zahn is 67. Baseball Hall of Famer Eddie Murray is 67. Country singer Sammy Kershaw is 65. Actor Mark Moses is 65. Actor Beth Broderick is 64. Actor Emilio Rivera is 62. Singer Michelle Shocked is 61. Movie director Todd Field is 59. Actor Billy Zane is 57. Actor Bonnie Somerville is 49. Jazz musician Jimmy Greene is 48. Former boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 46. Rock musician Matt McGinley (Gym Class Heroes) is 40. Actor Wilson Bethel is 39. Actor Alexander Koch is 35. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out”) is 34. Actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. is 32.
The Edge is compiled by Dallas Marshall. She can be contacted at dmarshall@lmtribune.com.
thought: “The goal to strive for is a poor government but a rich people.” — President Andrew Johnson (1808-75)
