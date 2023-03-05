Can’t take statins? New pill cuts cholesterol and rate of heart attacks

FILE- This undated photo provided by Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shows the cholesterol-lowering drug Nexletol. In a major study released Saturday, March 4, 2023, Nexletol reduced the risk of heart attacks and other health problems in people who can't take drugs called statins, the main cholesterol-lowering treatment. (Esperion Therapeutics Inc. via AP, File)

Drugs known as statins are the first-choice treatment for high cholesterol but millions of people who can’t or won’t take those pills because of side effects may have another option.

In a major study, a different kind of cholesterol-lowering drug named Nexletol reduced the risk of heart attacks and some other cardiovascular problems in people who can’t tolerate statins, researchers reported Saturday.