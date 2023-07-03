The owners of Lewiston’s storied Effie’s Tavern have added two restaurants to their holdings.
The owners of Lewiston’s storied Effie’s Tavern have added two restaurants to their holdings.
Randee McCollum and Bill McCollum became franchisees of an existing Pizza Factory in Orofino in September and followed that by establishing Jo-Jo’s Kendrick Cafe and Spirits in January.
Their experience at Effie’s is informing the approach to both businesses, Randee McCollum said.
The Pizza Factory at 307 Michigan Ave. appealed to them because, similar to Effie’s, it’s a treasured institution that has been part of its community for decades, she said.
But unlike Effie’s, the Pizza Factory is part of a national chain founded in California that has grown to more than 100 locations in Idaho, Washington, California, Texas, Nevada and Georgia.
Many are in small towns like Kamiah and Grangeville.
The dough is made in house, topped with the Pizza Factory’s own sauce and fresh ingredients, McCollum said.
“It’s just a really good product,” she said. “They put a lot of passion into it.”
The decision to expand in Kendrick grew from her role as a cheerleading coach at the town’s high school.
A number of the members of the team lost their jobs after the Kendrick Cafe closed when its owner died unexpectedly, McCollum said.
She is leasing the same location at 607 Main St. and opened a new breakfast, lunch and dinner spot, using her high school nickname as the business’s moniker.
All of the dishes are made from scratch in house, including the hamburgers, which are smaller versions of the ones served at Effie’s.
Other popular menu items have been eggs Benedict and the cafe’s own version of spaghetti that’s served in a sauce that simmers for four hours.
Splitting her time between three ventures works partly because she lives in rural Nez Perce County, about 30 minutes from each of her businesses.
Even more important has been the dedication of her employees, who she trains using the same approach as coaching cheerleading, she said.
She allows them to choose what they want to do, then observes to see what training and guidance they need to be even better, McCollum said.
“They put their best foot forward and they are awesome,” she said.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.