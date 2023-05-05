The loyal customers whose business sustained Effie’s Tavern through the pandemic and an episode of vandalism that destroyed its storefront have again shown up for one of Lewiston’s most iconic restaurants in its latest challenge.
In the last week of April, its street parking was temporarily blocked off on the 1100 block of Main Street because of road construction, according to an Effie’s Facebook post.
“Resiliency is our middle name and we have opened up as much parking as we can in the back of our building where we do have a rear entrance,” according to the post. “We do apologize about the big construction mess and as always will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.”
Effie’s fans spread the word. So many diners purchased meals that Effie’s alerted its Facebook audience one recent day that it might run out of buns, partly because it had only received half its normal batch that day.
“I am truly blessed to have a crew that cares about my business as much as I do and we are even more blessed to have a community that will always rally behind us,” said Randee McCollum, an owner of Effie’s, through Facebook Messenger.
One of the people who helped draw crowds to Effie’s was Stephanie Wakefield, a Lewiston resident who’s an underwriting specialist at Regence.
“Effies business is hurting due to the construction downtown!” Wakefield wrote in a Facebook post that was shared 2,000 times. “Let’s all help out this local business and enjoy a big ol effies burger.”
Wakefield posted after spotting what was happening at Effie’s in social media posts on LC Valley Reviews and one from a Rogers Toyota employee.
She and her fiance appreciate Effie’s because he has a big appetite and it’s the only place where he can’t finish the whole burger, Wakefield said in a social media message to the Tribune.
“It has been around such a long time and is one of those businesses that just stands the test of time,” she said of the storied eatery founded in 1967. “(It) seems like they get knocked down then come right back!”
The employees are so gracious that Wakefield said she could hear a staff member smiling as she took her telephone order and didn’t rush even though Wakefield could tell from the background noise that Effie’s was packed.
When Wakefield asked if they were super busy, the employee said, “Absolutely! And we are loving every second of it.”
The parking restrictions near Effie’s were lifted by last week. The city of Lewiston is replacing a 12-inch-diameter steel pipe that is more than 100 years old. It is being replaced with an iron pipe that has a diameter of 16 inches as part of an upgrade to the city’s drinking water infrastructure. The pipe will run under Main Street between Ninth Street and a culdesac in Locomotive Park in work that will be done in June.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.