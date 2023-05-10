Elk City woman vows to reopen gas station
An Elk City woman hopes to reopen the town’s only gas station by Memorial Day weekend and win over fellow residents.
Danielle Wauer has owned the Elk Creek Station and Cafe for about two years. The business has been shuttered for months, leaving community members worried about the town’s fragile tourist-based economy. Some residents have started work toward opening another gas station.
Wauer told the Tribune there is no need for that. In a series of emails, she said a cascade of bad luck, inexperience and inflation in the fuel market led to the closure of her business. While she may be down, she is planning a comeback.
“I am not going to give up on this. I will reopen, I will have fuel and I will show the community that I honor the responsibility and commitment I made to this community when I bought this place,” she wrote. “I take full responsibility for what has happened and I do not take the repercussions for the town lightly. This is a monumental thing to not have fuel here.”
Wauer said the independent station lacks the buying power of big chains and was unable to keep up with the rate at which fuel prices skyrocketed in the last year.
“If the fuel spikes more than my mark up, then that eats into my profit,” she said in an email.
When asked for more information about wholesale price increases and her ability to raise her prices to keep pace, Wauer said it is difficult.
“Bottom line is the math is simple. ...You can watch and adjust your prices but if something costs more than you made you go in the negative.”
The station has a 5,000 and a 7,000 tank. Filling both requires a significant outlay of money.
“All the money I made from the fuel and a whole lot more went into keeping fuel in those tanks for as long as I could and ate my entire savings,” she said.
Wauer has three children, including two toddlers, and said she suffered a miscarriage and went through a divorce during the time she was attempting to keep the station open. That work included using a pickup truck to ferry pallets of merchandise for the cafe and convenience store from bigger towns in the region into Elk City and training her staff made up almost entirely of teenagers. Pulling it all off required her to put in about 100 hours a week.
In the midst of the fight to stay afloat, her diesel tank was contaminated by a fungus, forcing her to abandon that fuel.
Despite the hardships, Wauer said she is determined to press on and prove her doubters wrong. This week, some of the town’s teenagers helped prepare for reopening. She said they deserve credit. In the downtime, she has been working on budgeting and ordering and renovating the space. Challenges ahead include hiring staff.
“This town may have lost faith in me but in time they will see how dedicated I am,” she said, “and that’s the only way I will convince them that this will never happen again. It happened so fast, miscarriage, divorce, went broke. ... The whole world fell but I know now better than I did then. The community wants to put in a new gas station ... They know that would cripple me. For now, I’m still standing, still fighting. ... I will reopen as soon as possible and God will provide.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.
With summer approaching, Elk City seeks return of fuel service after only station closed in the fall
Business owners and community leaders in Elk City are trying to restore a vital service to the tiny town nestled in the Bitterroot Mountains — the ability to gas up.
Without petrol, they fear the area’s summertime tourist economy will wither. The town’s only fuel retailer, Elk Creek Station and Cafe, closed in the fall and has opened only sporadically since. Locals say it appears the business is now closed for good. The gas pumps are covered with tarps and the Idaho Department of Transportation installed highway signs near Grangeville and Kooskia, warning motorists that fuel is unavailable in Elk City.
“If we are going to keep the grocery store and keep the hotel and keep money flowing into Elk City that has been flowing the last 15 years I have been here, we need a gas station,” said Cheryl Norland.
She owned and operated Elk Creek Station and Cafe for nearly 16 years before retiring and selling the business two years ago. Norland worked with the new owners, Danielle and Dave Wauer, for a time, but said they no longer communicate with her and it is unclear if they will sell the business.
According to the court records, Idaho District Court Judge Adam Green at Grangeville issued a default judgment against the now-divorced couple and in favor of CHS Primeland Cooperative, a fuel wholesaler, for more than $78,000 in February. The phone number at Elk Creek Station appears to be disconnected and the Tribune was unable to reach either Danielle or Dave Wauer for comment.
Elk City is 51 miles from Grangeville and 65 miles from Kooskia, the next-closest communities with fuel stations. The remote town is popular with outdoor enthusiasts, particularly those who like to ride all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and side-by-sides on nearby roads and trails. The town is a key fueling and provision stop for people traveling the Magruder Corridor, a remote and rugged mountain road that connects Elk City and Darby, Mont.
People who live and play in even more remote outposts like Red River, Dixie, Orogrande and Comstock often purchase fuel at Elk City.
Nate Hibbard, manager of South Fork Junction, a lodge near Elk City, has already heard from regular summer guests who have canceled planned visits or are waiting to see if fuel service resumes.
He said the business is reliant on people who ride ATVs, side-by-side and enduro motorcycles.
“We are doing the best we can but in the summertime that is where we make our money — tourism, and the majority of tourism around here requires gasoline.”
Residents of the town itself use the gas station. But Norland noted locals often make most of their fuel purchases when they visit Grangeville. Still, she said they would often top off at Elk Creek Station or purchase fuel for lawn mowers and ATVs.
Norland is thinking about opening a new gas station, one that would be unstaffed and operate by credit card. It would have above-ground tanks and require an EPA-approved spill containment system.
“My goal is to be open by the first of July at the latest,” she said.
Tim McDonald, director of IdaLew, an economic development organization focused on Idaho and Lewis counties, said he is supportive of the effort and recognizes it as critical to the area’s tourism economy.
“We are going to do whatever we can to help Cheryl get this going,” he said. “We need it badly. We will do anything we can possibly do to help her out. We just think the world of her for stepping up to the plate.”
Norland might not to be alone. She said in recent days, others have expressed interest in doing something similar. If that develops, she said, she is happy to stay retired and cheer them on.
“In the last two days, enough people have expressed interest that maybe I can be an assistant in getting them going.”
