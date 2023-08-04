MOSCOW — The next generation of a Palouse family has assumed ownership of a Moscow restaurant and changed its name.
George and Dana Swanger have acquired Varsity Diner from his parents, Larry and Nancy Swanger. The new name of the restaurant is JackJack’s Diner after the son of the younger Swangers.
The diner is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week at 203 W. Third St.
The menu at JackJack’s Diner is being revised with more items that are made from scratch using local ingredients such as huckleberries and Hog Heaven sausages, said George Swanger in an email.
The diner features a standard version of eggs Benedict, as well as a special one each week and huckleberry cinnamon rolls, he said.
Swanger got his start in the hospitality industry as a teenager working as a sandwich assembler in one of the Subways his parents owned at the time.
Since then he has worked at the diner, where he and his wife met when they were both servers there, and in a variety of roles at his parents’ other Moscow restaurant, Gambino’s. Just before acquiring the diner, he was general manager of the diner and Gambino’s.
Dana Swanger also works as an outpatient Health at Every Size dietitian at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow.
The elder Swangers continue to be the owners of Gambino’s in Moscow. Nancy Swanger is the founding director of the Granger Cobb Institute for Senior Living and associate dean for internal partnerships at the Carson College of Business at Washington State University in Pullman.