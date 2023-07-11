FDA asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink

FILE - A child holds a PRIME Hydration drink, which contains no caffeine, prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, March 31, 2023, in Los Angeles. PRIME also makes a highly caffeinated energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children and is facing scrutiny from federal lawmakers and health experts. On Sunday, July 9, 2023, Sen. Chuck Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

 AP Mark J. Terrill

NEW YORK — An influencer-backed energy drink that has earned viral popularity among children is facing scrutiny from lawmakers and health experts over its potentially dangerous levels of caffeine.

On Sunday, Sen. Charles Schumer called on the Food and Drug Administration to investigate PRIME, a beverage brand founded by the YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI that has become something of an obsession among the influencers’ legions of young followers.

Tags

Recommended for you