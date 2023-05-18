Field set for next week's NAIA World Series

After four teams punched their tickets to the Avista NAIA World Series on Wednesday, the final six teams earned their way into the dance Thursday.
The field of teams are as followed:
Updated: May 18, 2023 @ 5:49 pm
* Lewis-Clark State
The Warriors posted a 33-16 record on the season and qualified by going 3-0 in a Lewiston bracket that set the Opening Round record for most runs scored in the Opening Round with 129.
* Southeastern (Fla.)
The defending 2022 NAIA World Series champions are returning to Lewiston to defend their crown. The Fire have posted a 55-4 record on the season and clinched a spot at Harris Field by going 3-0 in the Fayetteville, Mo., Opening Round bracket.
* Georgia Gwinnett
The 2021 champions have again made their way to the dance, posting a 50-6 record on the season. The Grizzlies punched their ticket with a 3-1 record through the Lawrenceville, Ga., bracket.
* Bellevue (Neb.)
The Bruins on the season posted a 48-8 record and swept through the Bellevue bracket at its home Don Roddy Field — going a perfect 3-0.
* Westmont (Calif.)
The Warriors posted a 43-8 record on the season and secured a spot at Harris Field with a 3-0 record in the Santa Barbara, Calif., bracket.
* Indiana Wesleyan
The Wildcats secured their first World Series appearance in program history — posting a 39-18-1 record on the season and going 3-0 in the Kingsport, Tenn., Opening Round bracket.
* Taylor (Ind.)
The Trojans are the second Indiana team on its way to Lewiston. It's Taylor's first World Series appearance since 1969.
The Trojans had a 40-15 record on the season and went 3-0 in the Upland, Ind., bracket to secure a spot in the Series.
* William Carey (Miss.)
The Crusaders posted a 47-9 record on the season and secured a spot in Lewiston with a 3-0 sweep through the Hattiesburg, Miss., bracket.
* Cumberlands (Ky.)
The Patriots had a 49-6 record on the season and posted a 3-0 record at their home field in the Williamsburg, Ky., Opening Round bracket. Cumberlands tied this year's Lewis-Clark State team for most runs scored by a squad in an Opening Round with 39.
* MidAmerica Nazarene
The Pioneers went 34-26 on the season, but saved their best for last, going 4-1 through the Shreveport, La., bracket, with the last win coming against World Series-frequenters Lousiana State University-Shreveport.
* Time and date
The Avista NAIA World Series begins on May 26 at Harris Field in Lewiston. The seeding and the schedule will be finalized in the coming days.
