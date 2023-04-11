The Triangle Construction Co., Spokane; Roy Green, Cottonwood; James Kenyon, Lewiston, and Sam Boudrye, Clarkston, submitted low proposals on two resurfacing projects and two bridges, when 19 proposals for the four jobs were opened at 2 p.m. yesterday at the district highway office by Engineer J. J. McCready. Approval of the bids and awarding of the contracts are expected today.
Resurfacing of 31.76 miles between Spalding and Winchester, the largest project of the four, goes to the Triangle Construction Co., with a bid of $52,304.80. This contract will call for providing 14,520 cubic yards of one-inch crushed rock, 13,520 cubic yards of three-quarter inch rock and 3,000 yards of maintenance rock, the yardage prices being $1.77, $1.72 and $1.30 for the three quantities respectively.
The contract on this project will call for completion of the work by Sept. 1. The highway department is completing plans for 12 miles of this resurfacing project between Spalding and Culdesac, following the completion of the work.
Other bids on this project in order were: W. J. Doust, Spokane, $53,245; F. R. Hewett, Spokane, $54,122; Carl Nyberg, Spokane, $54,570; A. Milne, Portland, $56,620; C. B. Quillan, Lewiston, $59,111.80; Johnson & De Atley, Lewiston, $61,180.
Roy Green, Grangeville contractor, was low with a bid of $17,705 on the 11.56 miles of resurfacing between Lawyers canyon and Cottonwood. This contract will call for 8,500 cubic yards of three-quarter inch surfacing rock and 2,000 yards of maintenance rock. The time limit-on this project is set at Oct. 1.
Four other proposals were submitted on this project as follows: W. J. Doust, Spokane, $17,920; F. R. Hewett, Spokane, $20,500; Johnson & De Atley, Lewiston, $21.945; Triangle Construction Co., Spokane, $22,550.
A proposal of $4,384.72 by Sam Boudrye was low on the 32 foot span I-beam bridge across Orofino creek, a mile south of Pierce. This contract will call for 13,834 pounds of structural steel, 92 cubic yards of concrete, 100 cubic yards of excavation and 69 square yards of bitulithic surfacing for the floor.
Two other proposals on this structure were: Illinois Steel Co., by C. A. Burnette, Spokane, $4,664.72; J. F. Konen, Lewiston, $4,816.03.
The proposal of $2,756.80 by James Kenyon was low on the timber bridge a mile west of Culdesac. This is a 67-foot three-span timber bridge and calls for 21,000 feet of creosoted timbers, 2.655 pounds of metal reinforcing, 37 cubic yards of excavation and 176 square yards of bitulithic surfacing.
Other proposals on this project were submitted by Sam Boudrye with a bid of $3,193.85 and J. F. Konen, $3,375.75.
This story was published in the April 11, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.