The Triangle Construction Co., Spokane; Roy Green, Cottonwood; James Kenyon, Lewiston, and Sam Boudrye, Clarkston, submitted low proposals on two resurfacing projects and two bridges, when 19 proposals for the four jobs were opened at 2 p.m. yesterday at the district highway office by Engineer J. J. McCready. Approval of the bids and awarding of the contracts are expected today.

Resurfacing of 31.76 miles between Spalding and Winchester, the largest project of the four, goes to the Triangle Construction Co., with a bid of $52,304.80. This contract will call for providing 14,520 cubic yards of one-inch crushed rock, 13,520 cubic yards of three-quarter inch rock and 3,000 yards of maintenance rock, the yardage prices being $1.77, $1.72 and $1.30 for the three quantities respectively.

