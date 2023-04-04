A tentative list of seniors to graduate from the Clarkston schools next month includes names of 54 students, 29 of the number being girls and 25 boys, there being a greater percentage of boys than in many years.
May 18 has been designated as commencement day, May 13 as baccalaureate Sunday, and May 8 as senior class day. All of these exercises will be held in Smith hall and will be free to the public.
The number of graduates this year is somewhat smaller than usual, due to quite an extent, according to Superintendent Guy A. Clumpner, to the loss of the fruit crop of 1927. Mr. Clumpner stated that many would-be students came to him in the fall wishing to enter the high school, but were unable to do so because there was no work in the fruit.
A questionnaire which has been distributed among the seniors by Superintendent Clumpner, reveals the fact that all but 18 of the seniors of the class have selected definite courses and institutions of higher learning. Thirteen of the number intend to enter Washington State college, seven will take up business courses, six of the number intend to enroll at the University of Washington, and five will enter the Lewiston Normal school. Other schools and colleges mentioned include U. of I., U. of California, Whitman and one will take post-graduate work in the local high school.
The most popular vocations seem to be teaching and business, according to the questionnaires. Other choices include civil service, chemistry, forestry, hydrates, nursing, architecture, drafting and electricity, foreign commerce, music, art and agriculture.
Those who expect to graduate are as follows:
Mae Andrews, Frances Andrews, Ike Arthur, Gerald Biggs, Fred Blood, Mabel Cline, Ellis Carlisle, Doris Comstock, Verla Callihan, Cornelia Chapman, Teddie Coffland, Robert Chilberg, Ronald Cooley, Donald Crow, Dwight Duthie, Jeff Davis, Mildred Davis, Robert Downs, Marie Dygert, Wanda Eidell, Glen Edwards, Wilma Foredyce, Virgil Hibbs, Agnes Howell, verla Haworth, Rayna Houser, Melvin Hardin, Ray Hinkly, Ruth Johnson, Alvin Kenny, Rauha Lahti, Beatrice Lemons, Victor Morgan, John Minden, Evelyn Miller, Leota Meeks, Margaret Meyer, Merle McPherson, Ingvor Peterson, Rebecca Poole, Raymond Powell, Vesta Parks-Maxwell, Helen Rinard, Rosia Ross, Jessie Scott, Merle Schneckloth, Beulah Simmons, Lyle Smith, Audrey Thomas, Louis Westenheiser, Theodore Willey, Aileen Stockard, Violet Waterer-Manzeau.
This story was published in the April 4, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.