A tentative list of seniors to graduate from the Clarkston schools next month includes names of 54 students, 29 of the number being girls and 25 boys, there being a greater percentage of boys than in many years.

May 18 has been designated as commencement day, May 13 as baccalaureate Sunday, and May 8 as senior class day. All of these exercises will be held in Smith hall and will be free to the public.

Tags

Recommended for you