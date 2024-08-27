64 Farms Added To Phone Lines

Thirty-five miles of telephone line in Greencreek-area was added to the Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. system this week, Walter C. Casebolt, Lewiston office manager, said yesterday.
The company completed the line Thursday, connecting the last of 64 farm phones. The telephones, located northeast of Cottonwood, are reserving suburban service through the Cottonwood exchange. The customers formerly received calls on telephone lines erected and maintained by farm families. The project, costing $38,000, was started during the summer.
This story was published in the Nov. 12, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.