GARFIELD, Wash. (AP) — Fashioning fiddles from two rough boards occupied many winter hours during Mort Kriebel’s farming days. Now the products of his labor are providing hours of musical enjoyment for the 85-year-old craftsman.

It is a common sight here to pass Kriebel’s home and see him playing a tune in front of the main living room window. Although slightly hard of hearing now, Kriebel doesn’t miss a beat as he plays in accompaniment to piano music flowing from a tape recorder.

