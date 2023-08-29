GARFIELD, Wash. (AP) — Fashioning fiddles from two rough boards occupied many winter hours during Mort Kriebel’s farming days. Now the products of his labor are providing hours of musical enjoyment for the 85-year-old craftsman.
It is a common sight here to pass Kriebel’s home and see him playing a tune in front of the main living room window. Although slightly hard of hearing now, Kriebel doesn’t miss a beat as he plays in accompaniment to piano music flowing from a tape recorder.
With his fiddle tucked carefully under his chin and his eyes closed, it’s obvious to the observer that Kriebel enjoys making music as much as he enjoys making the instrument.
Although he plays several times a day, Kreibel works on the instruments “whenever I take a notion to do it.” Sometimes, he says, several months may go by before he begins the construction process or starts repairs on someone else’s instrument.
“I try to do most of the work with keen-edged tools,” he says. “After all, Stradivarius made his instruments without rotary machines or, probably, abrasives.
“There are only two kinds of wood for a fiddle, you know,” he says. “Spruce for the top plate and maple for the backplate.”
When making a fiddle, Kriebel starts by tracing the shape of the instrument on the two one-half-inch thick boards. After that, he explains, “it’s a matter of making the outside, turning it over, gouging it out and gluing it together.
“I don’t know how my late wife ever stood me,” Kriebel says with a smile. “During the winter, when we were still living on the farm, I’d work all day long on the fiddles at a small table in the corner of the kitchen. I’d get shavings all over the place.
“After dinner, she’d patiently clean up the mess and the next morning there I’d be back at the fiddles.”
The slender craftsman says he has never sold any of the fiddles he has made.
“I just keep those fiddles; I don’t know what for. I’m just so slow at making them,” he says.
With the exception of two fiddles lacking strings, all of the 11 instruments in his home are in playing condition and, with ease and enthusiasm, Kriebel can pick up any one and display a variety of playing styles — from the embellishments of old-time fiddlin’ to the softness and grace of a concert violinist.
“But, you know, whenever I’m going to play, I insist that I be introduced as a fiddler,” he says. “That’s important.”
This story was published in the Aug. 29, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.