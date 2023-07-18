This story was published in the July 18, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A city building permit was issued yesterday to the C. C. Anderson Co., for remodeling the store at Fifth and Main streets, at an estimated cost of $11,400. Work will be done by the Gus Larkin Construction Co.
The space in the basement will be extended an additional 50 feet under the Salsberg building.
“Our plans call for enlarging the basement store to include a complete line of furniture and floor coverings,” Frank Fix, manager, said yesterday. “The space to be used is under the Salsberg building and has been used previously as a storage room but now will complete the extension of the basement store. The main floor partition will be removed to make the floor space one complete unit. The balcony will be extended on the main floor along the back of the store and will house a year-round toy department.”
Future plans call for the installation of a complete line of electrical appliances. When materials become available the company plans to modernize the entire front of the store as well as redecorating the interior.
The enlargement of the basement store and the addition of the new departments will necessitate the employment of eight or ten additional sales people, Mr. Fix said.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.