Art Bliss Named 1951 Champion After Final Stock Car Racing Events

Art Bliss, Lewiston, outran 24 opponents over 50 laps to win the season’s championship at the stock car races at the Lewis-Clark arena yesterday afternoon. He also won the trophy dash.

As champion for the year, Bliss received a major share of $800 prize money. He was presented the trophy by Pat Murphy, Lapwai.

Almost 2,000 people were on hand to see the final races of the season in which 38 cars and drivers participated. Races will resume next spring at Lewiston’s Roundup park, according to Carl Teaney, president of the Valley Racing association, race sponsors.

Ten Winners

Ten drivers shared in the championship prize money, in addition to Bliss. They were Dick Pace, Spokane, second; Jim Anderson, Clarkston, third; Jack Pounds, fourth, and Don Brown, fifth, both of Lewiston; Chip Hatch, Grangeville, sixth; Tex Law, Lewiston, seventh; Bob Barnett, Grangeville, eighth; and Bob West, ninth, and Les Nedrow, tenth, both of Lewiston.

Other event winners were: