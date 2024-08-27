As forests go, so goes the world

MOSCOW — The alarming rate at which the world’s rain forests are being depleted poses a threat to human survival, a delegate to a worldwide conservation union told students and faculty members at the University of Idaho Wednesday night.

“All this loss of natural resources constitutes a threat to humanity and to the prosperity and survival of the world,” said William A. Worf of Missoula. Worf is a U.S. delegate to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN).

As the rain forests are razed, burned and harvested to make way for agricultural land, the world loses so much of its supply of carbon dioxide. The loss of rain forests also may affect the world’s climate, Worf said.

Of the world’s rain forests, 40 percent have been converted to other uses, he said.

The depletion of rain forests is the top project priority of the IUCN, Worf said. An international commission will study the effects of eliminating rain forests, and could make recommendations to governments of the world that are involved.

Worf was at the university to explain the IUCN to forestry students. He said that the union is a 450-member coalition of organizations interested in conservation of the world’s natural resources. It is the only international scientific organization in the field, he said. Members include groups from 54 countries, U.S. groups like the Sierra Club, Audubon Society, National Wildlife Federation and such U.S. agencies as the Forest Service, Fish and. Wildlife Service and Parks Service.

Worf is a retired director of recreation and lands for the Forest Service’s northern region, based at Missoula.

The IUCN is powerless, except for its persuasion of countries to use wise development practices, he said. A major precept of the IUCN is that development and conservation do not have to be in competition.