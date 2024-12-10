Asotin Jail office space may be pared down

Asotin County taxpayers may be presented with a pared-down version of the new sheriff’s office they turned down last month.

Neil Ausman, chairman of the county commission, said Wednesday the board is considering asking the voters to approve a $275,000 bond issue to build a sheriff’s office approximately two-thirds the size originally proposed.

But Sheriff Herbert C. Reeves said that if the board does take the reduced proposals to the polls, he will urge that it be rejected.

Voters approved a $400,000 bond issue by 56.3 percent margin Nov. 3, just 37 percent short of the 60 percent required by state law.

The sheriff’s office would have been built in conjunction with a new jail, mandated by the state legislature which has provided $1.4 million in construction funds. Maintenance and operations costs would fall back on the county, however, and Reeves and the commissioners have agreed from the beginning that the sheriff’s department staff would have to serve double duty to make the plan work.

Ausman told the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce board of directors Wednesday that he doesn’t feel the original proposal was out of line, or that it contained any frills. “It was so close to passing, I feel this is a compromise that maybe the people can afford,” he said.

The new plan cuts about 1,000 square feet of floor space out of the sheriff’s office. “It’s more of a make-do thing,” he conceded, but said he believes it would get the county by for several years, especially if some operations are combined with the Clarkston Police Department.

Reeves, however, maintained later Wednesday that the commissioners have no idea what it takes to run a police department.

Reeves said the first time he was shown the revised plan was at Monday’s commission meeting, long after the commissioners had met with architects and discussed areas that could be cut.