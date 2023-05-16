Recollection of old time cooking and living along the Snake River in northern Garfield County were presented by Bertha Oliver in one of a series of Bicentennial programs by the Clarkston Sacajawea Club Monday afternoon. Elizabeth Feathers was hostess at her home at Spalding.

“I learned to cook by pulling a box to stand on beside my grandma,” Mrs. Oliver said. “She could tell night from day but was too blind to read, sew or anything like that. So you cooked by feel, according to her.”

