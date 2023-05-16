Recollection of old time cooking and living along the Snake River in northern Garfield County were presented by Bertha Oliver in one of a series of Bicentennial programs by the Clarkston Sacajawea Club Monday afternoon. Elizabeth Feathers was hostess at her home at Spalding.
“I learned to cook by pulling a box to stand on beside my grandma,” Mrs. Oliver said. “She could tell night from day but was too blind to read, sew or anything like that. So you cooked by feel, according to her.”
In her search for material on her subject “Old Recipes,” Mrs. Oliver said she could find nothing better than “the old book I kept of things I picked up from hints of the older people of the community.”
“They were still doing things in the old ways. Thirty-five miles from town (Pomeroy) you just didn’t go to the store much. Someone in the neighborhood usually made it to town once a month. It was quite a trip in the light spring wagon or buggy — usually the wagon — as every one wanted so many things.
“Everyone must be a good baking powder biscuit baker — biscuits were a must for breakfast in this farm community. You sift flour into the dough pan, make a well in the center and add salt, baking powder and milk. Melt the shortening in the baking pan and add some to the mix before it gets too thick. Make it soft enough to handle — not too thick. Pat out on a floured board — cut and bake in a hot oven.
“That’s the way they told me, no measure of anything — you would soon learn by feel, and as to how many you would soon learn that too.
“Whenever the neighbors had hogs to butcher, they invited all the people around. I guess they didn’t know about share a dish meals then as the hostess prepared the meal for everyone — sometimes 30 or 40 people, to butcher 18 hogs or so. I think each one (hostess) tried to have more food than the other.
“They all had well stocked cellars to cook from, because all summer they canned as no refrigeration was available then.
“A long ways back, before the people had wood ranges, they cooked a lot of one-dish meals in an iron pot over the open fireplace.
“According to my grandmother and her friends, they usually had chicken stew for a company dinner. Take one fat stewing hen ready for the pot. (That meant going out and catching the chicken, chopping off the head, scalding in a pot of boiling water, picking off the feathers and cleaning the chicken.)
Then cut up so it will go in the pot. Add two quarts or so of water and simmer most of the morning. About an hour or so before dinner time, add vegetables you have — carrots, potatoes and a few onions for flavor — new peas are good. Cook until tender. Add enough milk to cover, add flour and water thickening to make thin gravy. Now add dumplings. Cook without removing the lid until done.”
The Sacajawea Club will install officers for the coming year at its closing picnic meeting May 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the home of Olive Berry.
This story was published in the May 16, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
