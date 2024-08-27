Band’s choice angers some Clarkstonites

Clarkston High School band will compete with other high school marching bands from across Washington in the Seattle Kingdome Friday and Saturday, and that has angered some Clarkston residents.

City Council member Michael Packer said Wednesday the students will be wearing new uniforms purchased with the help of Clarkston merchants, but they’ll be leaving the merchants without a band for the annual Santa Claus parade Saturday afternoon in downtown Clarkston.

“The community has supported them, but they are not supporting the community,” Packer said. “I don’t think the community asks that much of them.”

Packer said he has found other Clarkston business people disappointed that the band will not participate in the Christmas parade Saturday at 1 p.m. “I think someone ought to rattle their cage,” Packer said.

Fred Dole, director of the Clarkston High School musicians, expressed regret that the two events fall at the same time. He said he learned about the Kingdome festival without knowing the Santa Claus parade date.

Dole suggested to Parade Chairman Brian Shinn that the sponsoring Clarkston Chamber of Commerce involve more students, including those from the elementary grades. “And that has been accepted.”