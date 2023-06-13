Be Complete Men, Graduates Urged

ACADEMIC PROCESSION — Capt. Harry E. Davey Jr. of the University, of. Idaho Naval ROTC program walked ahead of Gov. Robert E. Smylie and Dr. Ernest W. Hartung, president of the university, during the academic procession from Memorial Gymnasium after the 71st annual commencement exercises at Moscow yesterday. The governor received an honorary doctor of laws degree. Davey, who is retiring from the Navy, has been appointed dean of students.

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — University of Idaho graduates were urged to become “complete men” by Ernest W. Hartung, university president, at the school’s 71st annual commencement Sunday morning.

Dr. Hartung described the “complete man” as one who is “patient with human foibles and with the complications that mankind can cause itself as it works out its destinies.”