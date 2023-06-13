Be Complete Men, Graduates Urged

ACADEMIC PROCESSION — Capt. Harry E. Davey Jr. of the University, of. Idaho Naval ROTC program walked ahead of Gov. Robert E. Smylie and Dr. Ernest W. Hartung, president of the university, during the academic procession from Memorial Gymnasium after the 71st annual commencement exercises at Moscow yesterday. The governor received an honorary doctor of laws degree. Davey, who is retiring from the Navy, has been appointed dean of students.
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — University of Idaho graduates were urged to become “complete men” by Ernest W. Hartung, university president, at the school’s 71st annual commencement Sunday morning.
Dr. Hartung described the “complete man” as one who is “patient with human foibles and with the complications that mankind can cause itself as it works out its destinies.”
Bachelor and advanced degrees were awarded to 1,258, a record number, and honorary degrees were awarded to three men whom Dr. Hartung termed “distinguished Idahoans.”
They were Gov. Robert E. Smylie, who was presented a doctor of laws degree, William F. Johnston, who was presented a doctor of literature degree, and LeRoy C. Tilletson, who was presented a doctor of science degree.
All attended high school in Idaho and were graduated from an Idaho institution of higher learning.
Johnston is a former managing editor of the Lewiston Morning Tribune and now publisher of student publications at the University of Washington. Tilletson is director of the Radio Research Laboratory of Bell Telephone Laboratories at Holmdel, N.Y., and a leading figure in the development of the Telestar satellite.
In his address, Dr. Hartung said there is no universal definition of the “complete man” because what is “wholeness for one man may be total incompleteness for another.”
Education Not Complete
He said commencement is not the mark of a student becoming a “complete man,” and that “disillusionment and dissatisfaction are the lot of those who feel they have completed their education as they receive their degrees.”
Besides the 1,258 receiving official university degrees, there were other awards: Commissions, honorary degrees, certificates of merit and special awards. In all, about 1,400 were honored.
Among the nonofficial degrees were 90 Ph.T.s which were awarded to wives who helped “Put Hubby Through.” Those degrees were awarded by the Associated Students.
Also, 63 seniors were commissioned as second lieutenants in the Army or Air Force or as ensigns in the Navy. They were products of the university’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program.
Certificates Awarded
Faculty and staff members receiving retirement certificates included George O. Baker, professor emeritus of agricultural biochemistry and soils; Clarence D. Bechtolt, extension agricultural agent; Ray M. Berry, professor emeritus of education; Charles H. Bond, counselor; William H. Boyer, professor emeritus of psychology; George E. Cook, extension agricultural agent; Warner H. Cornish, director of family housing; Eugene Giles, professor emeritus of psychology; E. Malcolm Hause, professor emeritus of history and political science.
Thomas B. Keith, professor emeritus of animal science; Chester R. Kerr, manager, bookstore; Karl H. W. Klages, professor emeritus of agronomy; Clifford E. Lampman, professor emeritus of poultry sciences; G. T. McAlexander, district extension agent supervisor; Chester A. Moore, professor emeritus of civil engineering; Allan Perry, instructor of communications; Emmet E. Spiker, assistant professor of physics; William W. Staley, professor emeritus of mining; Edward S. Stimson, dean and professor emeritus of law; Ruben C. Thielke, professor emeritus of chemistry, and Guy P. Wicks, associate dean emeritus of students.
Specially honored at the exercises were members of the class of 1916, who returned to the campus for their 50th anniversary.
This story was published in the June 13, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
