Benedictine Sister Still Teaching After 60 Years

90th Birthday Today
COTTONWOOD — An educator in Idaho and Washington schools for 60 years, Sister Theresa Gassner of St. Gertrude’s Convent, Cottonwood, will celebrate her 90th birthday Tuesday.
“My major interest is still education,” Sister Theresa asserted, as she critically examined a school publication sent to her this week by a great-grandniece at San Antonio, Texas. “I’m proud of my great-grandniece who is entering high school in the field of journalism and history, with a scholarship for scholastic achievement.”
With her experience as a high school librarian for seven years at Cottonwood, Sister Theresa still works in the library each day at her convent home, two and three quarters miles west of Cottonwood and continues to circulate the convent books. Since German is her native tongue, she is a booster of good German books and periodicals.
She still teaches. Each Friday last winter she shared community history with the younger sisters at the convent. “I helped them relive the 15-day steamer journey across the Atlantic which brought 14 of us Swiss women in 1905 to this country.”
Several of her classes in pioneering included vignettes of the Swiss women who came from Sarnen, Switzerland, in 1884, and in the years following to found a Benedictine priory at Colton.
At Colton
She was a new member of St. Scholastlca’s priory at Colton. She entered the order Oct. 15, 1905, and was made a nun Nov. 21, 1907.
She began her teaching career at Guardian Angel School at Colton.
“From the first day of teaching, I knew that elementary education would be my choice of service in America,” Sister Theresa said.
From 1908 until 1966, she taught in both public and private schools in Washington and in Idaho.
Early in her teaching experience, she acquired a reputation for which she is still popular at age 90; as a puppeteer she enlivens any lesson or any day of festivity. This July 4 Sister Theresa entertained at St. Gertrude’s Convent with a presentation of “In Defense of Little People.” Sister Theresa is 4-feet-8.
Before Sister Theresa had made her vows as a Benedictine sister, the young order of women moved to Cottonwood in 1909 to work in the diocese of Boise as educators, as nurses and in other professions.
Tuesday St. Gertrude’s members will celebrate with Sister Theresa her 90 years of activity with some 90 expected to attend.
Sister Theresa was born at Flums, Switzerland, Aug. 1, 1882, she was christened Magdalena Gassner, daughter of Cottlieb and Angelina Gassner. Of her five brothers and two sisters, she has one living sister, Mrs. Angela Sprute of Cottonwood.
On Sunday Mrs. Sprute and her daughter, Mrs. Joe (Elaine) Schumacher of Greencreek gave a family dinner at the Angela Sprute home to honor Sister Theresa.
The cake, home-baked by Mrs. Joe Schumacher and decorated in the form of an open prayer book, was large enough to be shared with the 90 sisters at the convent.
“I couldn’t begin to count my nieces and nephews, my grand and great-grandnieces and nephews,” Sister Theresa comments.
Hobbies
Retirement hobbies for her include knitting, crocheting, reading, teaching, as well as domestic duties of cleaning and canning.
“I still can’t miss the apricot and tomato canning parties and all other community gatherings. For my 90th birthday, I intend to thank God for being good to me and to my community.”
For many years Sister Theresa was convent chronicler, writing the diary account of convent achievements. With the exception of a cancer surgery in 1966 and three years hospitalization for tuberculosis earlier, she has been in vigorous health; she is of pioneer quality.
This story was published in the Aug. 1, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.