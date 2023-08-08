COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — A cheerful Yogi Berra and a grateful Sandy Koufax, striking the mood of the ceremonies, were inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame Monday along with six other players of the past.
As thousands of fans watched the historic event under leaden skies in front of the Hall of Fame Library, Berra humbly acknowledged the honor then broke into tears halfway through his speech.
“My only regret is that my father and mother, my brother John and Gil Hodges could not be here,” Berra said haltingly, referring to four meaningful persons in his life who have died.
Koufax, at 36 the youngest player to enter the Hall, said:
“I don’t really have a speech to make today — just a lot of thanks to so many people that I can’t name them all.”
The two, along with Lefty Gomez, Buck Leonard and Early Wynn, were among five former players on hand. Three other baseball luminaries were immortalized posthumously — Will Harridge, Ross Youngs and Josh Gibson.
Berra, a standout catcher for the New York Yankees for almost two decades, was the first to accept a Hall of Fame plaque.
“Since this is the most important day of my life I want to get my speech right,” said Berra. “So I’ll put on my glasses and I’ll read It.”
Berra thanked, among others, former Yankee catcher Bill Dickey “who gave me pointers” and former Yankee Manager Casey Stengel “who had enough faith to play me in the lineup.
“But most of all I want to thank baseball. It’s given me more than I ever hoped for ... and I hope that I can put something back.”
Koufax, later called on to speak by Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, recalled his early days as a Brooklyn Dodger which were not exactly Hall of Fame quality.
“They were rather inglorious,” said the former Dodger left-hander, “and, I thought after my first six years in baseball, it was going to be ‘Go out and look for another job.’ ”
But Koufax eventually straightened out his wild fast ball to become the game’s most effective lefthander. Koufax said that pitching coach Joe Becker was one of the greatest influences in the turn around.
“He pushed me, shoved me, embarrassed me and made me work,” said Koufax. “And I really have to thank him for that.”
Pair Helped
Gomez, the pitching ace of the Yankees in the 1930s, said he wouldn’t have made the Hall without Joe DiMaggio and Johnny Murphy.
DiMaggio, the great Yankee center fielder “used to chase down all my mistakes” and Murphy, a relief pitcher, “saved most of my games,” Gomez said.
“Being here is the greatest pleasure I’ve ever had in my life,” he added.
Leonard, the former star in the all Negro leagues, said the Hall is “something I never dreamed about ... something I thought would never happen.
“When I was first told of my selection, I was speechless. This is my greatest thrill—nothing I ever did on the field will equal it.”
Wynn, a 300-game winner with the Washington Senators, Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox, waited several years for his selection to the Hall.
“I don’t know why my hands are so wet and my throat so dry,” he said. “I don’t believe words are in me to express my gratitude.
“There have been so many people to thank in my 23 years in the majors that I can’t think of them all at this moment. I only wish I could have been better than I was.”
Gibson, a star of the Negro leagues, was represented by his son, Josh Jr., who said, “I’d like to close with a personal message for my father—‘Wake up, Dad, you just made it’.”
Harridge, longtime American League president, was represented by his grandson, William Harridge III, and Youngs, a star outfielder for the old New York Giants, was represented by his daughter, Carolyn Thompson.
Young Harridge said, “I’m sure that my grandfather would have liked to be here.”
Youngs died in his prime in 1927.
This story was published in the Aug. 8, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.