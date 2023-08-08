COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — A cheerful Yogi Berra and a grateful Sandy Koufax, striking the mood of the ceremonies, were inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame Monday along with six other players of the past.

As thousands of fans watched the historic event under leaden skies in front of the Hall of Fame Library, Berra humbly acknowledged the honor then broke into tears halfway through his speech.

