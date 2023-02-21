Financing for a proposed bicycle/pedestrian path between Pullman and Moscow will be on the agenda this week for the Whitman County Commission and Pullman City Council.
Both agencies are expected to consider whether to send letters to the Washington InterAgency Committee for Outdoor Recreation. Those letters would indicate intent to apply by a May 1 deadline for grant money for the project, said Mike Werner, Whitman County parks director.
Werner said a grant from the recreation committee would require a 50/50 local dollar match. It’s possible Whitman County and Pullman will apply together for the grant, he added.
The Washington Depart-ment of Transportation approved a grant of about $900,000 for the Palouse path last year. Additional dollars might be needed for safety measures such as road crossings and lighting, as well as for fencing, landscaping and signs, Werner said.
Werner said negotiations are continuing with the Palouse River Railroad for land. If those talks are successful, railroad tracks south of Washington Highway 270 would be removed to make way for a paved, 10- foot-wide path between Pullman and the Idaho state line.
The need for a bicycle/pedestrian path between the two towns has been discussed on the Palouse for more than 20 years, Werner said.
The Pullman City Council is expected to discuss the matter at its Tuesday night meeting. Whitman County commissioners are scheduled to take up the topic at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax.
This story was published in the Feb. 21, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.