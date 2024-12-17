Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
FlashbackDecember 17, 2024

Bing’s pipe missing from Gonzaga campus statue

Associated Press

SPOKANE — A statue of the late Bing Crosby is missing the pipe from its mouth for the third time since the sculpture was unveiled in May on the Gonzaga University campus.

The Rev. Arthur Dussault, Gonzaga vice president, said, “This is absolutely the last of the pipes. I was going to get another pipe, but it’s so darn expensive.”

Each pipe costs at least $100.

Notices have been posted on Gonzaga bulletin boards, urging the thief to keep the pipe if he has to — but send the university money for another one.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Other notices ask the thief to give the pipe back to the man who gave him “White Christmas.”

The solid bronze pipe weighs nearly 4.5 pounds and is about 25 percent larger than a normal pipe to go with the larger-than-life statue.

“It’s not that hard to steal it,” Dussault said. “I’ll bet it would be a freshman who does not yet have the spirit of Gonzaga.”

This story was published in the Dec. 17, 1981, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Related
FlashbackDec. 17
Erickson fills four vacancies
FlashbackDec. 17
New projects being considered in Nezperce forest
FlashbackDec. 17
Mill Road work delayed until spring
FlashbackDec. 17
Moscow voters may be asked to OK library levy
Related
FlashbackDec. 17
Funds authorized for interstate bridge ramp
UI’s Hartung awaits second retirement
FlashbackDec. 10
UI’s Hartung awaits second retirement
FlashbackDec. 10
Asotin Jail office space may be pared down
FlashbackDec. 10
As forests go, so goes the world
FlashbackDec. 10
Schools won’t seek levy increase
FlashbackDec. 10
WSU may drop emergency status
WSU’s Jim Walden Named Coach of the Year
FlashbackDec. 3
WSU’s Jim Walden Named Coach of the Year
Going up
FlashbackNov. 26
Going up
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy