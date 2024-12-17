Bing’s pipe missing from Gonzaga campus statue

SPOKANE — A statue of the late Bing Crosby is missing the pipe from its mouth for the third time since the sculpture was unveiled in May on the Gonzaga University campus.

The Rev. Arthur Dussault, Gonzaga vice president, said, “This is absolutely the last of the pipes. I was going to get another pipe, but it’s so darn expensive.”

Each pipe costs at least $100.

Notices have been posted on Gonzaga bulletin boards, urging the thief to keep the pipe if he has to — but send the university money for another one.