Boaters Shoot Snake Rapids From Oxbow Dam To Asotin

Four Connell, Wash., adventurers found rowboating down the Snake River between the Oxbow Dam site and Asotin to be an exhilarating experience. The boatmen landed yesterday afternoon at 5 at Asotin after completing a 125-mile trip that started Thursday morning at the dam’s power station.
Leader of the expedition was Harold Whitely, who built the rowboat in three weeks at his Connell workshop. With him were his son, Charles, and two friends, Burton Whitney and Larry Trieblehorn.
“The boys wanted to make the trip, so I decided to come with them,” Whitely said. “It was something I wanted to do, too.”
White water rapids provided the thrills for the quartet. The 15-foot boat was often “thrown up and down and then turned around in circles.”
Whitney caught much of the white water action on film from the shore.
“We didn’t do much rowing, but we sure used the oars a lot to keep from hitting the rocks,” Whitely said. He said the Snake was low and boulders were a constant threat.
“Most of the river for the first 40 miles was white water. We didn’t do much rowing until Sunday.”
The boat was equipped with two sets of oars, three waterproof compartments, in the stern, center and bow. The party spent Thursday night at the Kinney Creek Falls, Friday at Steamboat Rapids, Saturday at Sheep Creek and Sunday at Buffalo Eddy.
The only damage to the boat occurred when a rock cracked a small section of the bottom. Fiberglass lining prevented a leak from developing.
The boat was loaded on a trailer and the party returned to Connell late yesterday afternoon. Whitely said he and his companions are considering a run down the Salmon and Snake rivers from Riggins to Asotin next summer.
This story was published in the Sept. 5, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.