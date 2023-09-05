Boaters Shoot Snake Rapids From Oxbow Dam To Asotin

ROWBOATERS — Four Connell, Wash., men docked at Asotin yesterday afternoon after a five-day trip by rowboat down the Snake River from Oxbow Dam site. Left to right, Burton Whitney, in the boat, Charles Whitely, his father, Harold Whitely, and Larry Trieblehorn. The group left the dam Thursday and camped each night along the river.

 Jennifer Ladwig

Four Connell, Wash., adventurers found rowboating down the Snake River between the Oxbow Dam site and Asotin to be an exhilarating experience. The boatmen landed yesterday afternoon at 5 at Asotin after completing a 125-mile trip that started Thursday morning at the dam’s power station.

Leader of the expedition was Harold Whitely, who built the rowboat in three weeks at his Connell workshop. With him were his son, Charles, and two friends, Burton Whitney and Larry Trieblehorn.