MOSCOW — A boathouse at Rocky Point on Coeur d’Alene Lake has been donated to the University of Idaho Foundation by a long-time Moscow resident to provide financial support for the university’s arboretum.

H. Eugene Slade, who served in the UI business office for more than 30 years before his retirement in 1974, and his wife Norma, who is Latah County treasurer, presented their boathouse as a gift to the university with the understanding that any income derived from its sale or lease will go toward an endowment providing financial support for the maintenance and upkeep of the Shattuck Arboretum, located on the UI campus.

