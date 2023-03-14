MOSCOW — A boathouse at Rocky Point on Coeur d’Alene Lake has been donated to the University of Idaho Foundation by a long-time Moscow resident to provide financial support for the university’s arboretum.
H. Eugene Slade, who served in the UI business office for more than 30 years before his retirement in 1974, and his wife Norma, who is Latah County treasurer, presented their boathouse as a gift to the university with the understanding that any income derived from its sale or lease will go toward an endowment providing financial support for the maintenance and upkeep of the Shattuck Arboretum, located on the UI campus.
“We felt that the arboretum needed more support,” Slade said. “Things like this endowment will be necessary in the long run in order to maintain and keep it up. The costs of maintenance are pretty heavy, and funds are not available from the general operating budget of the university.”
The first trees in the arboretum were planted in 1910 by Professor Charles H. Shattuck, creating the only arboretum west of the Mississippi River at that time. Since then, those and other trees have matured, creating a lush forest where once there was a weedy hillside.
Slade, who has continued to serve the university since his retirement as a consultant to the UI financial vice president, was a 1941 graduate in accounting at UI.
This story was published in the March 14, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.