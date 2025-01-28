Sections
FlashbackJanuary 28, 2025

Broncs Raise Ticket Price

The Lewis-Clark Bronc board of directors raised prices on individual tickets at their meeting last night but tabled a motion to raise rates on billboard and program advertising.

General admission prices were raised from $1.00 to $1.25, including state tax and federal amusement tax.

Tickets for bleacher seats were increased in price from 60 cents to 90 cents, including state tax, and student tickets were raised from 50 to 75 cents.

Also increased was the price of service tickets for girl friends and wives of players from 25 to 50 cents. The board voted not to increase the 25 cent price of tickets for children from the ages of 6 to 12.

The board took no action on prices for season and box seat tickets.

Club President Jim Pingree suggested raising prices on billboard and program advertising 20 per cent in order to pick up a $2,400 deficit the club had in the 1970 season.

Pingree said the increase would cover the loss.

The price of advertising has not been raised since 1952 or 1953.

Season ticket and advertising rates will be discussed at the next meeting.

Pingree told the board that the situation with the Tri-Cities franchise is being worked on and that Northwest League President John L. Carbray wag attempting to get a new franchise owner.

This story was published in the Jan. 28, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

