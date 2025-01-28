Sections
Brush-In Planned To Teach Children Good Dental Care

George A. Freeman, Lewiston, chief sanitarian of the North Central Idaho District Health Department, explained the “brush-in” program last night.

Basically it will be setting up elementary dental health within the schools by coming right into the schools and teaching the children, through actual demonstration, how to brush their teeth, he told 14 members attending the Lewis-Clark Valley Comprehensive Health Planning Council.

The department hopes to start the program in March or April, he said. It is hoped, also, he indicated, “that the state will pay for the equipment needed for the children to practice brushing in the school under authorized instructors.

Last night’s program, a continuation of the dental-health sessions launched in November, presented representatives of the dental association in a panel discussion. Discussing dental health needs, including funding for low income families to provide dental care, were Dr. Franklin A. Hyke, president of the Idaho State Dental Ass’n, Dr. William E. Chetwood, president of North Idaho Dental Ass’n and Dr. Fred C. Warren, president of the Lewiston Dental Ass’n.

A report from the council’s drug committee was given by its chairman, Mrs. Grace Smith. She said invitations have been sent to those who have attended the two earlier meetings of the three-part session. The third meeting in a current three-part series will be Feb. 2 at the Lewis-Clark Normal School. At that time, she said, it is hoped a permanent structural committee will be formed to work toward treatment and rehabilitation in the drug program.

Next meeting of the Lewis-Clark Valley Comprehensive Health Planning Council will be Feb. 24 at the Tri-State Memorial Hospital.

This story was published in the Jan. 28, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

