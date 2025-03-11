‘Build America’ Program Endorsed By President Franklin D. Roosevelt

New York, March 10. — Heartened by President Roosevelt’s endorsement, a group of Cleveland men drove forward today with plans to organize every branch of the building industry behind a concerted, nationwide construction campaign.

Coming here from Washington, where they laid their plans before the president, the organizers of a program called “Build America” set out to unite everyone connected with the industry, from capitalist to carpenter, in a vast salesmanship campaign.

James G. Caffrey, special assistant to the federal housing administrator, who has obtained a leave of absence to direct the campaign, said: