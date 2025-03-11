‘Build America’ Program Endorsed By President Franklin D. Roosevelt

New York, March 10. — Heartened by President Roosevelt’s endorsement, a group of Cleveland men drove forward today with plans to organize every branch of the building industry behind a concerted, nationwide construction campaign.
Coming here from Washington, where they laid their plans before the president, the organizers of a program called “Build America” set out to unite everyone connected with the industry, from capitalist to carpenter, in a vast salesmanship campaign.
James G. Caffrey, special assistant to the federal housing administrator, who has obtained a leave of absence to direct the campaign, said:
“The president is for it 100 per cent. After we had explained it to him he said: ‘Gentlemen, this will start it.’ And by ‘it’ he meant economic recovery.”
Working through national trade associations, manufacturers’ organizations, chambers of commerce and the 33,000 building trade councils of the American Federation of Labor, the “Build America” sponsors hope to enlist millions of potential “salesmen.”
This story was published in the March 11, 1938, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.