A large increase in passengers boarding at Lewiston and in a number terminating their trip here resulted from a backlog of trips postponed by people because of the western Greyhound strike which ended Thursday, said Glenn G. (Steve) Farthing, travel bureau manager.
There have been a large number of long-distance trips he added. Express business also registered a more than average increase on the third day following the end of the strike.
No major changes have been made in the Moscow-Lewiston schedule of the Clearwater Stage Lines since the end of the strike, but the Sunday trip has been dropped. A trip from Lewiston to Moscow was made on Sunday during the strike.
The Clearwater buses leave Lewiston at 10 a.m. daily and arrive at Moscow at 12:40 p.m., after stops at Juliaetta, Kendrick, Deary and Troy.
The schedule before the strike was 9:10 a.m. departure from Lewiston, arriving at Moscow at 11:50 a.m. The Clearwater lines will probably return to this schedule, according to Ernest A. Nelsen, owner and manager of the Bollinger Hotel, in which the bus terminal is located.
The Clearwater line began the Lewiston-Moscow route when passenger service was discontinued by the Northern Pacific Railway Feb. 28 this year. It also serves Orofino, Pierce, Headquarters and Grangeville.
The bus line has applied for a permanent permit for the Moscow-Lewiston route to the Interstate Commerce Commission and State Public Utility Commission, said Farthing.
Because of construction of Dworshak Dam near Orofino, another round-trip schedule between Lewiston, Pierce and Headquarters has been added to the one round-trip offered daily, he said.
The Keifer lines which connect with the Clearwater buses at Moscow serve Potlatch and Tensed and several other small towns not served by other bus lines, said Farthing.
This story was published in the June 27, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
