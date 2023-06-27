A large increase in passengers boarding at Lewiston and in a number terminating their trip here resulted from a backlog of trips postponed by people because of the western Greyhound strike which ended Thursday, said Glenn G. (Steve) Farthing, travel bureau manager.

There have been a large number of long-distance trips he added. Express business also registered a more than average increase on the third day following the end of the strike.

