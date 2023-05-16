RIGGINS — The proposed Riggins bypass project — a 7.2 mile section of U.S. Highway 95 extending from the Little Salmon River bridge south of town to the Goff Bridge one mile north of town — will be discussed at a public, hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Riggins Odd Fellows Hall.
The hearing will be conducted by Harry L. Day of Boise, secretary of the Idaho Transportation Board. Opinions and suggestions gathered at the hearing will be used by the board in the decision on the proposed bypass location, Day said.
Three proposed routes will be presented for consideration. Improvements to the existing highway would require a wider right of way. The west bypass alternative on the canyon slope west of town would be built in conjunction with existing route improvements through the business district of Riggins. A route east of town also will be discussed. Riggins area residents also will have the option of foregoing any major construction.
Copies of an environmental impact statement of the project which contains engineering data and potential environmental impact information are available at the Idaho County courthouse at Grangeville, and at the Riggins City Hall and post office.
This story was published in the May 16, 1976, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
