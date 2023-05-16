RIGGINS — The proposed Riggins bypass project — a 7.2 mile section of U.S. Highway 95 extending from the Little Salmon River bridge south of town to the Goff Bridge one mile north of town — will be discussed at a public, hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Riggins Odd Fellows Hall.

The hearing will be conducted by Harry L. Day of Boise, secretary of the Idaho Transportation Board. Opinions and suggestions gathered at the hearing will be used by the board in the decision on the proposed bypass location, Day said.

