The Lewiston Chamber of Commerce yesterday paid tribute to the Lewis-Clark Broncs baseball team at a luncheon meeting at the Hotel Lewis-Clark. The team Saturday won the first Lewiston Northwest League championship by defeating the Yakima Bears four games to one in a playoff.

George Thiessen, chamber president, commended directors of the Lewiston Roundup Ass’n. He said the three-day Roundup, which ended Sunday, was “very well organized ... and exceptionally well done this year.”