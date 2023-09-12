The Lewiston Chamber of Commerce yesterday paid tribute to the Lewis-Clark Broncs baseball team at a luncheon meeting at the Hotel Lewis-Clark. The team Saturday won the first Lewiston Northwest League championship by defeating the Yakima Bears four games to one in a playoff.
George Thiessen, chamber president, commended directors of the Lewiston Roundup Ass’n. He said the three-day Roundup, which ended Sunday, was “very well organized ... and exceptionally well done this year.”
Loyd Harris, president emeritus of the ball club, said Manager John McNamara “has a better job.” Although the team had no truly outstanding player, “neither did we have a humpy — a fellow who takes three swings and goes back to sit down.” McNamara and Donald St. Marie, president of the Broncs, spoke briefly.
The chamber approved the action of its Roads & Highways Committee, which on Aug. 21 had endorsed numbering the Lewis & Clark Highway as Highway 12 from its present terminus in Montana to Lewiston.
Otto Brammer, chairman of Nez Perce County commissioners, said the “predominant subject” at the Idaho Ass’n of County Commissioners & Clerks at Coeur d’Alene last week was Idaho’s “tax structure and the need to revise it.” He recommended that “this chamber make its Taxation Committee active again.” Brammer is chairman of the state association’s Taxation Committee.
Gerald Storer, treasurer of the Nez Perce County Fair Board, outlined the program for the county fair Sept. 21-24 and invited chamber members to attend.
This story was published in the Sept. 12, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.