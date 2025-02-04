Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
FlashbackFebruary 4, 2025

Chamber posts takes on a new Kurle

Pullman finds new chief from within ranks

story image illustation

PULLMAN — Kristi Kurle, 27, has been selected as the new executive director of the Pullman Chamber of Commerce.

Eighteen people applied for the job, from Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California, said Ken Casavant, chamber president. Kurle was chosen from among four finalists, including Kathie Bonner, marketing and public relations officer with United Coatings at Spokane; Dolly Blankenship, director of the Ritzville Economic Development Council, and Paul Nosbisch, owner of a public relations and marketing firm at Spokane.

Casavant praised Kurle for her knowledge of the chamber, her creative ideas and her ability to work well with other people.

“She works well with people at the intellectual level or just getting things done,’’ Casavant said.

Kurle has been director of the chamber’s visitor and convention bureau since January 1988. She was a secretary for the chamber from September 1986 to the end of 1987.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Kurle originally comes from South Dakota. She has a bachelor of arts degree in mass communication from South Dakota State University.

The salary range for the executive director position was advertised as being from $23,000 to $25,000.

Kurle, who has been acting director of the chamber since Rosalie Rosenbach resigned in December, said her main focus now is preparing for the chamber’s major fund-raising event, “Cabaret.’’

She said she wants to maintain the membership and continue the programs developed under Rosenbach, yet “do things that I feel are important and use my style of programming,’’ she said.

This story was published in the Feb. 4, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

Related
FlashbackFeb. 4
Maps of forest measure success of timber policy
FlashbackFeb. 4
Garfield-Palouse beats T-O to claim first WCL championship
FlashbackFeb. 4
Idaho driver’s manual available in Spanish
FlashbackFeb. 4
Who will fill Moscow Mall’s void?
Related
FlashbackFeb. 4
Conservation groups urge feds to buy up Idaho lands
FlashbackJan. 28
Polluted Air In Lewiston-Clarkston Valley Harms Plant and Animal Life, League Speakers Say
FlashbackJan. 28
Broncs Raise Ticket Price
FlashbackJan. 28
Minister: Gardening, Jogging Help Work Off Frustrations
FlashbackJan. 28
Permit Issued For New Motel On Main Street
Grocery Firm Observing 50th Anniversary
FlashbackJan. 21
Grocery Firm Observing 50th Anniversary
The Typist Opens Tonight
FlashbackJan. 21
The Typist Opens Tonight
Wilber Is Elected Chairman Of Western GOP Conference
FlashbackJan. 21
Wilber Is Elected Chairman Of Western GOP Conference
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy