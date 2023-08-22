MOSCOW — Chief of Police Clark Hudson was asked to prepare a preliminary report on the possibilities of a bicycle safety program as a result of a proposal of bike routes to the Moscow City Council on Monday night.
Hudson told the council the present bicycle safely program is “hit and miss.” He said the instruction had been done by community groups and by the auxiliary police but the participation was voluntary by bike riders and was a “flop, an absolute flop.”
The subject was brought to the council’s attention by Joe Sullivan, reporter for the Daily Idahonian and a bike rider.
Sullivan suggested to the council a system of bike routes, that a safety program be implemented and that the bike routes be posted with signs.
The signing would help car drivers to become aware of bicycle riders, commented Councilman Larry Kirkland.
“I think they’re already aware,” said Glen Utzman, another councilman. “I question the be posted with signs.
The bike riders who cause the most traffic hazards are the sixth, seventh and eighth graders, according to Hudson.
A member of the audience disagreed, saying that the riders who break the law the most are the college-age students.
Hudson said the younger bike riders are more likely to dart in front of cars.
Responding to a question from Councilman Charles Bond, Hudson said that about half the licenses for bikes which the city sells are given to college students.
“A college student knows what he’s doing. It’s a little like a student with his car, he’s a little reckless,” Hudson said.
The council approved the use of either the council chambers or the former traffic courtroom by the Moscow-Latah County Library for a series of eight weekly films, beginning Oct. 1. The film, to feature area history, books, special interests and travel, will be shown from 7:30 to 8:30 each Friday night.
This story was published in the Aug. 22, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.