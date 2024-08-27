Clarkston A Small Village When Mrs. Gordon Arrived

Three buildings made up the city of Clarkston — then known as Jawbone Flat — when Mrs. Georgia Gordon first planted a tiny foot on its unpaved street.

The pioneer woman who came to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley at the age of 3 is 90 today. She recalls crossing the Snake River by ferry in going to Asotin. Poplar trees lined both sides of Lewiston’s unpaved Main Street, she said, and of course all the sidewalks were wood.

She arrived with her family Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Martin, from Parker County, Texas, when she had been born Jan. 7, 1881. They lived at Walla Walla before moving to Lewiston and the vicinity.

Married to Clyde Gordon Sept. 27, 1900, she helped, her husband raise livestock on a ranch on Asotin Creek.

At one time, they had a band of more than 2,000 sheep, her son, Edmund, 1311 15th St., Clarkston, said.

“She’d cook for the large crew some 12 to 14 men — and often moved right along with them when they moved camp,” he said.