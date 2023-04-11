The program at the mid-week luncheon of the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce today will take the form of a railroad meeting, J. J. Layton, Secretary of the joint railroad committee, being the principal speaker officials announced yesterday.
Mr. Layton is keeping closely in touch with developments in connection with the proposed railroad down the Snake river from Huntington, and his talk will be of interest to the people of Asotin county.
Mr. Layton will explain in detail the progress being made by his committee, and the part the people of this county are expected to take in the final work preparatory for the interstate commerce commission hearing to be held soon.
Dr. F. P. Lint and E. J. Doyle will also make short talks in connection wjth the plans under way for the extension of the railroad here from Huntington, both of whom have been working in the interest of this project for the last three years.
They will explain how the local people may further assist in bringing about this project, and what they think the prospects are for favorable action on the part of the interstate commerce commission hearing.
Other important features at the meeting, relative to the future development of the Clarkston valley, will be discussed, and it is important that as many as possible attend.
This story was published in the April 11, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.