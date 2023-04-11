The program at the mid-week luncheon of the Clarkston Chamber of Commerce today will take the form of a railroad meeting, J. J. Layton, Secretary of the joint railroad committee, being the principal speaker officials announced yesterday.

Mr. Layton is keeping closely in touch with developments in connection with the proposed railroad down the Snake river from Huntington, and his talk will be of interest to the people of Asotin county.

