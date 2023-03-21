Clearwater Nursery expands garden shop
Tribune

An open air garden shop is expanding this year at the corner of 9th Avenue and 21st Street.

Clearwater Nursery, which opened late last summer with a small collection of shrubs and plants displayed on the graveled lot, is expanding into more ornamental plants and the manufacture of stepping stones. A 10-by-30-foot shelter is being built to protect the more tender varieties of plants from the hot afternoon sun, but the nursery will remain a March through November operation, which contributes to its low overhead cost, according to owners Matthew H. and Judy R. Hallson of Lewiston and Rick G. and Netta Heimgartner of Culdesac.

