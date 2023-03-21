Clearwater Nursery expands garden shop

An open air garden shop is expanding this year at the corner of 9th Avenue and 21st Street.
Clearwater Nursery, which opened late last summer with a small collection of shrubs and plants displayed on the graveled lot, is expanding into more ornamental plants and the manufacture of stepping stones. A 10-by-30-foot shelter is being built to protect the more tender varieties of plants from the hot afternoon sun, but the nursery will remain a March through November operation, which contributes to its low overhead cost, according to owners Matthew H. and Judy R. Hallson of Lewiston and Rick G. and Netta Heimgartner of Culdesac.
The couples plan to keep the nursery open seven days a week during the normal gardening season — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday — and during the winter concentrate on propagating plants and other occupations, including the already-established firm of Clearwater Landscaping at 4587 Tammany Creek Road.
The Heimgartners have a greenhouse on the Washington coast and he also raises cattle. Judy Hallson is employed at Idaho First National Bank and her husband drives a Lewiston school bus.
In addition to the ornamentals, evergreens and bedding plants, the company will sell decorative stepping stones made on the lot of concrete and exposed aggregate. It will be a minor manufacturing effort and will do custom orders, Matt Hallson said.
