Colton Boys Win Tribune Hoop Shoot

COLTON — Duane Drader, 14, and Tony Busch, 11, won the Colton competition of the Lewiston Morning Tribune Hoop Shoot Wednesday afternoon.

Drader, a seventh grader and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Don Drader, sank three of his first five shots and 18 of 25, edging out Dan Moser, 13, who had 16.

Busch is a sixth grader and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Busch. He too made three of the first five, but ended up with 11 of 25. He and second place finisher Dan Lynch, also 11, were the only shooters of 38 in the 11-year-old and younger class to make two of the qualifying shots. Lynch made eight of his 25 attempts.