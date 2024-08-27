Conservation groups urge feds to buy up Idaho lands

BOISE — A coalition of 20 national conservation groups are marking the 25th anniversary of the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund by calling on Congress to finance land acquisitions at; 20 Idaho locations.

In a report issued Thursday, the coalition lists the South Fork of the Snake River in eastern Idaho, the federally designated Wild and Scenic portion of the Salmon River in central Idaho and a stretch of the Owyhee River in southwestern Idaho among sites that should be purchased in fiscal 1991 with money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Betsy Buffington, regional associate for The Wilderness Society at Boise, said the parcels should be made public property in recognition of their ecological importance.

“Acquisition of these areas will preserve and protect critical wildlife habitat, blue-ribbon trout streams and recreational access, the qualities that make Idaho such a special place,” Buffington said. “Anyone who cares about wildlife and recreation in this state should speak up before these opportunities are lost.”

The Wilderness Society and the Idaho Conservation league compiled the recommendations for land acquisitions in Idaho as part of the report identifying areas in 47 states, the District of Columbia and four territories that the groups contend are threatened by development.

The Land and Water Conservation Fund, consisting mostly of revenue from offshore oil drilling, was created by Congress in 1965 as a way of ensuring part of the income from federal resource development is invested to benefit the environment.

Up to $900 million a year may be appropriated from the fund, but the conservation groups that issued Thursday’s report said appropriations have averaged $230 million a year over the past decade.