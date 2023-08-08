COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood City Council considered complaints about traffic problems and air pollution and applications for annexation and variances Monday night.
Mayor Francis Arnzen reported several residents of the community had complained that the Jaycees’ Saturday night dances have been causing traffic problems and public disturbances.
Police Chief R. W. “Bud” Walkup suggested that the council give further consideration at its fall and winter meetings to the traffic and noise problems of the community. The matter was taken under study.
City Clerk Vincent Hattrup reported complaints about excessive dust emitting from Lewiston Grain Growers, Inc., warehouse and suggested that the health department investigate the situation.
Hattrup read a letter from Bud Uhling requesting that his four recently purchased lots be annexed to the city and placed in Zone B, which permits the keeping of animals.
The council referred Uhling’s request for annexing his property south of the Cottonwood Gun Club to the City Planning & Zoning Commission.
Capp Wanner, Cottonwood, was authorized to build a structure an equal distance from the street as his adjoining property owner.
City Attorney William Taylor asked the council to have the street west of Prairie Elementary School surveyed to determine whether the city owns it. The council is considering a request that a street half way through the block be extended through the full block.
Jerry Pelton, superintendent of Prairie School District, has asked for the extension as a means of improving the safety of children boarding buses at the elementary school.
This story was published in the Aug. 8, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.