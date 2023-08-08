The Lewiston City Council last night, with obvious reluctance, accepted an offer from Hughes Airwest to increase its landing fee at Lewiston Airport to 12 cents per 1,000 pounds.
The city had been holding out for 15 cents, but this was flatly rejected in a letter to the council from G. F. Hill, San Mateo, Hughes Airwest systems manager.
The increase is in the form of an amendment to a landing fee which expires May, 1975. Councilmen made it plain last night they intend to press for a higher rate when the contract expires.
At present Lewiston receives 8 cents per 1,000 pounds for the first three million pounds. After that, the rate increases to 11 cents. It brings in about $19,000 a year.
At the direction of the council, City Manager William D. Williams had asked Airwest for a flat 15 cents per 1,000, the same rate as Boise, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Pocatello each received 12 cents, the same fee that Lewiston, accepted last night.
In pressing for 15 cents, Williams said Airwest puts more tonnage through Lewiston than it does Boise, and consequently there is more wear and tear on the airport. Lewiston has one more destination point in planes leaving here than Boise, Williams said. The Lewiston destination points are double those of Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Pocatello, he said.
After Hill’s letter was read, Mayor Ronald P. Jones asked if any councilman cured to make a motion that it be accepted.
“I don’t want to but I will,” Councilman Bryan B. Bundy said. Bundy added that “maybe we should go ahead” with the proposed boarding fee of $2.
The council last, month passed an ordinance establishing a $2 fee for getting on an Airwest plane at Lewiston. The effective date has not been set, however, because the city is still negotiating with Airwest.
Williams told the council the increase to 12 cents will bring the city about $9,000 a year in additional revenue from Airwest. The annual fee will be about $28,000.
It had been estimated earlier that the $2 boarding fee would bring an estimated $60,000 to the city annually.
Airwest had indicated it will go to court in opposition to the boarding fee. Other airlines in other cities are also opposed to boarding fees.
This story was published in the Aug. 8, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.