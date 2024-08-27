Council To Open Bids On Airport Building

Bids for the sale of the old administration building at the Lewiston-Nez Perce county airport will be opened tonight by the city council.

Bids were called Oct. 22 with the stipulation that the building be removed from the airport within 30 days after a sales contract is signed.

The structure, built in 1946 at a cost of $3,719.25, has been replaced by a larger administration building finished this year.