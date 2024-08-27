Sections
FlashbackNovember 5, 2024

Council To Open Bids On Airport Building

Bids for the sale of the old administration building at the Lewiston-Nez Perce county airport will be opened tonight by the city council.

Bids were called Oct. 22 with the stipulation that the building be removed from the airport within 30 days after a sales contract is signed.

The structure, built in 1946 at a cost of $3,719.25, has been replaced by a larger administration building finished this year.

The old building is of wooden construction, one story in height and measuring 56 by 20 feet. It is located on the north side of the airport in Lewiston Orchards.

Meanwhile, Busboom & Rauh, contractor for the new building, was cleaning up material used in its construction. The building was finished recently and has been occupied by the U.S. weather station and Empire Air Lines.

Furniture being purchased by the city and county from the Lewiston Furniture Co. has not yet been received.

This story was published in the Nov. 5, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

