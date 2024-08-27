Detailed Plan Asked For Airport Golf Course

The Lewiston Airport Commission last night requested that a community group backing construction of an 18-hole public golf course on Lewiston Airport property prepare a more detailed plan for consideration.
A general presentation of the plan was made by Ronald Pingree, one of the group of 15 Individuals backing construction of the public links.
The course would be in addition to the Lewiston and Clarkston country clubs and a nine-hole public course at Swallows Nest.
Pingree made the same presentation last night at a meeting of the Lewiston-Clarkston Parks & Recreation Commission.
Using maps, he said one plan would utilize property belonging to the airport. The other plan would include a small amount of privately owned land.
Pingree estimated the total installation cost at $140,000, noting there would be no land cost if the course were located on airport property.
The course would be adjacent to the northwest end of the airport runway, fronting on the west end on the bluffs overlooking the Snake River.
Pingree estimated revenue from the proposed course at $57,000 a year, including season tickets, greens fees and concessions. It would generate between $15,000 and $30,000 yearly revenue for the airport, Pingree estimated.
An 18-hole public course, Pingree said, would open golfing to hundreds who cannot afford membership in either the Lewiston or the Clarkston club.
He told the commission the group is hopeful of financing the course through a revenue bond program similar to that used in construction of the Nez Perce County Fair Building. He said golf courses are good revenue producers.
Water for the course, Pingree said, could be provided by a surplus water contract with the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District. He said this would supply some 30 inches of water a year.
This plus an average of 13 inches of rainfall a year would provide sufficient moisture, he said.
City Engineer Warren S. Watts, who also, is acting airport manager, said a golf course “conforms generally” with airport development plans approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Money raised through the course could help sustain the airport,” Watts said.
Others involved in the golf course project are Donald M. Reeder, irrigation district manager; Lynn Cannon, manager of the Lewiston Orchards Sewer District and 12 Lewiston business and professional men — Martin Chesnut, William V. McCann Jr., A. L. Alford Jr., Garry Jones, Harold C, Gibson, Steven W. Bly, Robert Shaw, Mayor Ronald F. Jones, Thurston Storey, Stuart Neill, Merel E. Stonebraker and D. D. Lyells, who is also chairman of the Airport Commission.
The commission rejected a request from Harold J. Grimes, operator of the Consolidated Cab Co., to secure a franchise to operate a fixed station at the airport to secure fares. The commission voted to continue the present franchise with Chester O. Jones, who operates the airport limousine.
Commission Attorney Daniel W. O’Connell noted that the limousine service does not have a franchise to operate on the streets of Lewiston, as does the cab service. Grimes, in his letter, had asked for a franchise effective Feb. 1.
The commission tabled for further discussion a suggestion by Watts that doors on the south terminal building be unlocked for public ingress and egress except during times when air carriers are being loaded or unloaded.
The policy of locking the doors at all times except for passenger loading and unloading was started two years ago when the new runway construction was started, Watts said.
A fence outside the door behind which passengers and observers could stand was removed and “the building became the fence,” Watts said.
Only One Exit
He urged that the doors now be opened because of fire or other emergencies which would leave only the front door available for quick exit.
Watts said clearing the area outside the doors at the time planes are either landing or leaving “would be the responsibility” of the airport manager.
James E. Barott, manager of the Hughes Air West station at Lewiston, said he needed to give the suggestion from Watts some thought.
Councilman Donald W. Mellen, Watts and O’Connell, members of the budget committee, said they would have a budget at the Jan. 27 commission meeting.
Key to the budget, Watts said, is setting a salary for a new full-time airport manager. Watts said the salary should attract a manager who would not be required to “moonlight” to supplement his income.
Watts also suggested that the commission office on the second floor of the administration building be used at night as a substation for the Lewiston Police Department. He noted this would provide an operating base for police and security for the airport. Mellen said Police Chief William D. Siler had agreed. No action was taken.
This story was published in the Jan. 14, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.