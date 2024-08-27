Detailed Plan Asked For Airport Golf Course

The Lewiston Airport Commission last night requested that a community group backing construction of an 18-hole public golf course on Lewiston Airport property prepare a more detailed plan for consideration.

A general presentation of the plan was made by Ronald Pingree, one of the group of 15 Individuals backing construction of the public links.

The course would be in addition to the Lewiston and Clarkston country clubs and a nine-hole public course at Swallows Nest.

Pingree made the same presentation last night at a meeting of the Lewiston-Clarkston Parks & Recreation Commission.

Using maps, he said one plan would utilize property belonging to the airport. The other plan would include a small amount of privately owned land.

Pingree estimated the total installation cost at $140,000, noting there would be no land cost if the course were located on airport property.

The course would be adjacent to the northwest end of the airport runway, fronting on the west end on the bluffs overlooking the Snake River.

Pingree estimated revenue from the proposed course at $57,000 a year, including season tickets, greens fees and concessions. It would generate between $15,000 and $30,000 yearly revenue for the airport, Pingree estimated.

An 18-hole public course, Pingree said, would open golfing to hundreds who cannot afford membership in either the Lewiston or the Clarkston club.

He told the commission the group is hopeful of financing the course through a revenue bond program similar to that used in construction of the Nez Perce County Fair Building. He said golf courses are good revenue producers.

Water for the course, Pingree said, could be provided by a surplus water contract with the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District. He said this would supply some 30 inches of water a year.

This plus an average of 13 inches of rainfall a year would provide sufficient moisture, he said.

City Engineer Warren S. Watts, who also, is acting airport manager, said a golf course “conforms generally” with airport development plans approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Money raised through the course could help sustain the airport,” Watts said.