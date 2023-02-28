Long Distance Calls
Calling long distance in Idaho? Don’t forget the area code.
Starting today, Idahoans calling long distance within the state will be required to dial 1-208 and then the number.
U S West Communications officials say the change is in response to the increasing number of people and telephone numbers nationally.
“This is nationwide growth; it’s not Idaho specific,” US West spokeswoman Judy Peppier said. “Nationally we are running out of area codes.”
As population centers increase, more are given their own area code. Each of these area codes has one or two as the second digit, but US West has run out of combinations and no more area codes can be assigned.
Phone companies agreed to open up area codes to include the numbers two through nine as the second digit to create new combinations. For example 743, Lewiston’s prefix, could now become the area code for some other region.
Businesses using speed dialing, computer modems, facsimile machines and call forwarding will need to reprogram the devices to include the area code. Peppier said dialing 208 has been an option since October, when US West first began communicating with businesses about the change. She said they don’t expect the transition to cause any major disturbances.
“We think it will go relatively smooth,” Peppier said. “The majority of the large businesses have already been contacted.”
Michael D. Sullivan, spokesman for Potlatch Corp. said some outside help will be needed to reset computer modems and other communications technology, but most of the reprogramming will be done by employees themselves for their individual office equipment.
“It’s an inconvenience but it’s not something that we can’t contend with,” Sullivan said. “It’s like everything that comes along; it’s one more thing you wish you didn’t have to do.”
The addition of 208 to the area code will not change the rates for these calls. Calls to 911, local calls and long distance calls to other area codes will not be affected.
Idaho will be the fifth state within US West’s 14,-state service area to switch to the plan. Other states must switch by the end of the year.
If an Idaho long-distance call is made without 208 before the number, a recording will issue a reminder.
This story was published in the Feb. 28, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
