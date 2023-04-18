Stolp, Germany, April 17. —(AP)— When the dirigible Italia, with General Umberto Nobile, flies over the Arctic wastes on her flight to the North Pole, her cabin will contain a large wooden cross, a framed Madonna, a vase filled with artificial roses and numerous talisman presented to the Italian crew.

Conducting the correspondent for the Associated Press through the interior of the Italia, which is being overhauled here for her next hop for King’s bay, Spitsbergen, General Nobile pointed out the various objects which are being carried.