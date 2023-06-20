Ed Wynn Passes At 79
Jennifer Ladwig

HOLLYWOOD (AP) — Ed Wynn, the “Perfect Fool” of show business, died Sunday, ending a 64-year career that earned him high success in vaudeville, on the stage and in movies, radio and television. He was 79.

The comedian had been in poor health since he underwent surgery six months ago for removal of a tumor from his neck. The tumor was found to be malignant, but had not been determined if it caused his death.