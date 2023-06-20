Ed Wynn Passes At 79

HOLLYWOOD (AP) — Ed Wynn, the “Perfect Fool” of show business, died Sunday, ending a 64-year career that earned him high success in vaudeville, on the stage and in movies, radio and television. He was 79.
The comedian had been in poor health since he underwent surgery six months ago for removal of a tumor from his neck. The tumor was found to be malignant, but had not been determined if it caused his death.
“I have one ambition,” he said two years ago. “I’d like to die in good health.”
Wynn’s giggly high-pitched voice, mad costumes and nonsensical manner brought him fame as a vaudevillian and later as a star on Broadway. He performed in silent movies and was one of the first great stars of radio as “The Fire Chief.” He also starred in the early days of television.
Wynn was born Edwin Leopold on Nov. 9, 1886, in Philadelphia where his father was a hat manufacturer. Wynn made his acting debut at the age of 16 in 1902, appearing with the Thurber-Masher Repertory Company. He played with it for 21 weeks until it disbanded in Bangor, Maine.
“I wanted to be an actor as early as 9 or 10 years of age,” he recalled late in life. “I used to play hooky from school to watch a vaudeville show. I ran away for two or three days when I was 13 to go with a medicine show.
“My father, who was neither a socialite nor wealthy, disowned me in 1902 because he was a businessman in Philadelphia. He didn’t want me to disgrace his name.”
He dropped the Leopold and separated his first name to read Ed Wynn.
He went into vaudeville and formed a team with one Jack Lewis. But it was soon apparent that he was to go his own way in the entertainment field as he developed his own style. He wrote his own material, jokes and songs and presented himself as a bubbling, slightly insane funny man.
By 1913, Wynn had reached the peak of achievement in vaudeville, the Palace in New York. Florenz Ziegfeld caught Wynn’s act and signed him for the Ziegfeld Follies of 1914. Wynn continued on Broadway with such shows as “Doing Our Bit,” “Ed Wynn Carnival,” “Over the Top,” “The Deacon and the Lady,” “The Perfect Fool” — which became his billing thereafter, “Laugh Parade” and “Hooray for What.”
In 1926, he starred in the silent movie, “Rubber Heels,” and he also appeared in a few early talkies. But his biggest impact on the general public came in 1932, when he appeared on radio as a fire chief. His wild, high-pitched comedy captured the nation.
During World War II, Wynn devoted much of his energies to entertaining troops and helping to raise funds for Red Cross, war bonds and other drives. In 1946 he returned briefly to radio as the fire chief.
He entered television during its early days and his comedy show was the first to be sent from Hollywood to the East.
Among his films were “The Shaggy Dog,” “Dear Brigitte,” “Mary Poppins,” “Those Crazy Callaways” and “The Greatest Story Ever Told.” His greatest triumph as an actor came with his nomination for an Academy Award for his performance as the dentist in “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
Wynn’s outward gaiety was in contrast to his personal life. He experienced two intensely unhappy marriages. He never wrote his memoirs because of this.
In 1914 Wynn married Hilda Keenan, daughter of actor Frank Keenan. They had one son, Keenan. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1937.
In the same year Wynn married Frieda Mierse. That marriage also ended in divorce in 1939. In 1946 he wed Dorothy Elizabeth Nesbitt.
Again divorce followed, in 1955.
Wynn died at his home.
Survivors, besides Keenan, are Keenan’s five children, Hilda, Edwina, Emily, Tracy and Ned.
This story was published in the June 20, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
