Elementary Students To Have Hot Lunches

COTTONWOOD — School board trustees have begun preliminary planning for a hot lunch program at Prairie Elementary School starting next fall. They plan to remodel the former convent adjacent to the school for use as a kitchen and dining room.

Architect Gerald J. Sprute of Boise has been asked to study the feasibility of remodeling and to estimate the cost according to Jerry Pelton, school superintendent. The kitchen and dining room will be located on the main floor while the basement and second floor will be used for storage.