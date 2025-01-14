Elementary Students To Have Hot Lunches

COTTONWOOD — School board trustees have begun preliminary planning for a hot lunch program at Prairie Elementary School starting next fall. They plan to remodel the former convent adjacent to the school for use as a kitchen and dining room.
Architect Gerald J. Sprute of Boise has been asked to study the feasibility of remodeling and to estimate the cost according to Jerry Pelton, school superintendent. The kitchen and dining room will be located on the main floor while the basement and second floor will be used for storage.
The former convent, now used for religious released time classes, will be taken over by the district in June after school ends under the lease-purchase contract between the district and St. Mary’s Parish. Next year the religion classes will be in classrooms at the new St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
At least three full-time kitchen personnel and possibly two part-time helpers will be hired to prepare and serve the lunch. A hot lunch containing a meat, vegetable, fruit and milk will be available to elementary students.
This story was published in the Jan. 14, 1971, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.