Erickson fills four vacancies

MOSCOW — Dennis Erickson, the new head football coach at the University of Idaho, has filled out the full-time assistant coaching positions on his staff.

The UI announced Wednesday that John McMahon, John Smith, Keith Gilbertson and Chris Tormey will be Erickson’s full-time assistants.

McMahon is a former Vandal assistant who coached under former UI head coach Ed Troxel in 1974-77 and Tormey is a former Vandal player who played under Troxel. Erickson, who replaces recently fired head coach Jerry Davitch, is also a former Troxel assistant.

Erickson is currently in California. He is the offensive coordinator for San Jose State University; he and his new staff will start work officially in a few weeks.

McMahon will serve as defensive line coach at UI. He returns to Moscow from Montana State, where he served as an assistant coach.