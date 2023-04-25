Lowell. April 24 —“Old Custer,” most famous cougar hunting dog in the northwest, has at last met his match in a fight with a bear, believes George Lowe, state cougar hunter, who returned today from the upper Selway country.
Mr. Lowe was some six days over due and his family and friends had commenced to feel uneasy about him. The delay was occasioned by the loss of “Old Custer” and another valuable hound. He spent nearly a week looking for them but found no trace.
The last Mr. Lowe saw of them they had a bear across the Selway just below the mouth of Renshaw creek, about four miles above the falls, and Mr. Lowe is of the opinion that a fight ensued and that the bear came out victorious. The dogs usually show up after three or four days, Mr. Lowe said.
Killed Many Cougars
Old Custer, his favorite who has been his faithful pal and sole companion on many a day and night vigil, has probably assisted in killing more cougars than any other dog in the northwest and his master feels his loss deeply. Yet, if he has passed on, he died leading the life he loved and to Lowe the mountaineer, the sound of his voice while on the trail was the sweetest music he had ever heard.
Mr. Lowe, who spends his winters on the headwaters of the Selway, is on his way out from a long, hard siege. Since last December, he has bagged five cougars, three of them being females. The five killed this winter were run to earth in the Whitecap creek district. During his four years as state cougar hunter in this section, Mr. Lowe has killed 25 cougars.
35 Bighorn Sheep There
In speaking of game conditions, Mr. Lowe says, “All game wintered well and there is an abundance of elk and deer. Moose and goat are on the increase and there is something in particular I want the sportsmen, especially those of north Idaho, to know, and that is that there is a band of some 35 fine bighorn sheep ranging on the Bald mountains between Whitecap and Deer creek. They are beauties and the young ones show they are on the increase. There are many sheep on the Salmon river, but this band is the only one I know of in the Clearwater country. I think I can show them to anyone anytime they care to make the trip in. There was evidence of cougars having been preying on them and it was on their range that I killed my five this winter. I also killed three bear this spring and their fur was extra prime.”
Speaking of weather conditions, Mr. Lowe says it has been very cold, and disagreeable all spring and, while there is no snow along the river, there is more snow in the high mountains than he ever saw. This is occasioned by the early snowfall last fall and the lateness it has been falling this spring. It extends low down and he says if he doesn’t miss his guess, there will be some unusual high water this spring.
After visiting with his family in Kooskia, Mr. Lowe will return to Lowell and make his home on the Parry place for the summer.
This story was published in the April 25, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.