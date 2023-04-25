Lowell. April 24 —“Old Custer,” most famous cougar hunting dog in the northwest, has at last met his match in a fight with a bear, believes George Lowe, state cougar hunter, who returned today from the upper Selway country.

Mr. Lowe was some six days over due and his family and friends had commenced to feel uneasy about him. The delay was occasioned by the loss of “Old Custer” and another valuable hound. He spent nearly a week looking for them but found no trace.

