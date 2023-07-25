The deer that visited east Lewiston last week is back home — a children’s pet again.
A wire fence — even an electrically-charged one — is no barrier to a nimble doe and as a result the animal is back where it belongs on the old Morgan ranch six miles east of Lewiston, now owned by Art Walk.
Harley Pringle, who runs speedboats with Walk from a dock at the ranch, expressed surprise that the animal had ever left the place. Pringle thought it might have been chased by dogs and ran down the river toward Lewiston.
Also out of character for the two-year-old doe was its turning on four-year-old Sharon Auer, when her father, Leo Auer, took pictures of it last week.
“The deer has been raised with children,” Pringle said.
Four children from the Walk ranch, across the river from the Morgan place, frequently play with the deer, one of them a three-year-old boy. Pringle’s 10-year-old daughter also is a playmate of the deer.
Pringle attributed the occurrence to the fact that the deer was startled when Sharon, a stranger to the animal, approached it from the back and that it knocked her down in a defensive move.
More Hobby Attractions
The deer is one of several attractions at the old Morgan ranch which Walk maintains for hobbies. Walk has a group of hounds there and he and Pringle use them for coyote and cougar hunting. At one time coyotes were kept in captivity there.
A major hobby at the ranch is speedboating. Pringle and Walk often entertain motorists along the North & South highway by taking out fast speedboats and “jumping” them by turning them into their own or another’s wake. Pringle owns one boat which has a speed of 53 miles an hour. Another which he sold to Walk, a racing hyroplane, holds a number of racing records on Pacific coast and south Idaho waters.
This story was published in the July 25, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
